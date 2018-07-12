When it comes to finding a good steakhouse, there are many places to choose from. For the longest time, the Cattleman's Club Steakhouse in Pierre has been named the best steakhouse in the state. But there is one steakhouse that is located close to you and me that is definitely worth the drive.

Cheapism.com has come up with a list of the best under-the-radar steakhouses in every state. The place listed for South Dakota is Chef Louie's in Mitchell.

The website says "Chef Louie's offers aged and cut in-house prime and choice Black Angus beef, a fine wine selection and starters that range from escargot to seafood fondue. This family-owned gem offers one side and choice of soup or salad and freshly baked bread with every entree and boasts a mean Filet Oscar, Angus rib-eye, tomahawk rib-eye, and New York strip offered up with their homemade béarnaise, cognac-peppercorn, or bourbon sauces."

So if you are hungry for a mouth watering slab a steak, hop in the car and drive the hour and ten minutes to Chef Louie's.

See also: