Leading up to Super Bowl LIII you will see a ton of Super Bowl predictions as people try to decide on the Los Angeles Rams or New England Patriots.

Although you will see a lot of Super Bowl predictions this week, this is by far the best Super Bowl LIII prediction you will see!

Clearly the Rams will win the Super Bowl now.

All joking aside, because we all know I don't know who's going to win the game more than the next guy, the coolest part of this prediction for me was that I got to share the spotlight with Oogren.

Oogren is one of many dogs that are protecting the city of Atlanta leading up to Super Bowl LIII.

As cool as that is, the cooler part of the story is that Oogren is named after Joseph Ogren who passed away on 9/11.

A super neat gesture for a true American hero.