The Best Place to Get Pizza in South Dakota Is…

It seems like there's a bazillion places to get pizza in South Dakota. Some of these pizza places are out of this world good, some are just okay, while other's are just, well, a cut above a three-week old gas station sandwich kinda good.

The Food Network made a visit to South Dakota last year in search of unique restaurants in the state, and they've found one pizzeria place they believe stands out from the rest of the pack in the Rushmore state.

KSFY TV reports that place is Charlie's Pizza House in Yankton. The gang at the Food Network was especially impressed with Charlie's "Spicy Meatball and Sauerkraut" pizza I guess.

Maybe you caught the segment the Food Network did last July on Dakota Diners? They spotlighted Charlie's in Yankton at that time. During the episode, it was revealed that Charlie's has been serving up a variety of mouth-watering pizzas to generations of South Dakotans since 1959. According to KSFY, many South Dakotans throughout the years have come to know Charlie's as a go-to place for great pizza in the state.

Charlie's is happy to announce that Food Network magazine has again named their “Festus” pizza as the best pizza in the state during their recent cross-country road trip in search of the best pizza slices from every state in the nation.

I don't know about you, but I smell a road trip of my own on the horizon to sample Charlie's first hand. I'm always up for checking out some of South Dakota's best kept secrets. You'll find Charlie's at 804 Summit Street in Yankton. They're open each day from 4:00 to 10:00 PM.

If you make it down there, before I do, make sure to let me know how it was.

