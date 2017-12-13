The Best Meteor Shower of the Year Is Happening Tonight

Stargazers, look to the skies tonight because you will witness the best meteor shower of the year! The Geminid meteor shower will take place tonight, December 14 and Thursday morning, December 15.

According to Space.com , "meteors tend to peak about 2 a.m. local time. Meteors stream across the sky at rates as high as 120 meteors an hour."

Unfortunately for us we might not be able to see this spectacular display until Thursday night.

An Alberta Clipper storm will spread clouds and some snow across the Midwest and northern Plains, resulting in poor viewing conditions according to Accuweather.com . If visibility is poor outside of your home, Space.com will live stream the event.

