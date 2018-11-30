The Best Christmas Tree Farm in South Dakota is only 35 Miles Away!

When it comes to buying that perfect Christmas tree, there are many places to go. That is of course that you want a real tree and not a fake one. But there is one tree farm that stands out to be the best in the state and its just a short drive south.

According to the website housebeautiful.com , they recently conducted a survey to determine where is the best Christmas tree farm in each state. As for South Dakota, the best is in Canton at the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm .

The article says: Whether you like your tree green, flocked, bright neon, or pre-cut, Riverview has the perfect tree for you. Bring the whole family for a day of fun featuring Santa, farm animals, crafts, and fresh-baked goods.

So if you haven't gotten your Christmas tree yet, now is the time. They are open December 1st from 10:00AM-5:00PM, December 2 from Noon-5:00PM and the same for the following weekend. Just ​ Head south on Highway 11 to 276th Street. Turn left (east).

Source: housebeautiful.com