The Best and Worst Thing About South Dakota

Let's face it, there is no state that is perfect! Each one has their own pros and cons. USA Today , recently conducted a study to find out the best and worst thing about every state.

When it comes to South Dakota, the best thing we thrive in is that we get the most sleep out of every state in America. The study says just 28.8% of South Dakota adults report getting insufficient sleep every night, the lowest share of any state, and well below the 36.5% of Americans who do.

Now comes the worst, you probably already know this one by now, poorly paid teachers. The average salary for a public school teacher in the state is just $42,025 per year, the lowest of any state. Clearly, something needs to be done to change this.

You can check out the complete list of the best and worst thing about each state by going to USAToday.com .