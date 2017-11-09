Scientists are wondering, "where are the all the honeybees going?"

Have you checked this house in Omaha?

According to the Associated Press , bees invaded a home in Omaha and produces so much honey that began oozing down the side of the house. A professional roofer in the buzzing Nebraska city estimated he removed nearly 40 lbs. of honey from the home.

The fate of bees would be in peril with winter approaching without the help of local beekeeper who agreed to take them in his garage for the winter. He's hoping they all survive to return to Omaha's newest beehive to begin pollinating gardens in the area.