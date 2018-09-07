“From the mind that brought you Spring Breakers ” should really be all you need to know about the first trailer for The Beach Bum . The latest outsider odyssey from Harmony Korine stars Matthew McConaughey as the eponymous beach bum — a guy named Moondog whose entire wardrobe seemingly consists of clothing scavenged from the dumpsters of David Lee Roth and Guy Fieri, and who is, he says, a poet from another dimension.

As you might have guessed before even watching the trailer, he’s also entirely high AF. Some people may have forgotten, what with his Oscar and all, that Matthew McConaughey was once best known for his stoner dude roles — specifically his breakout role in Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused . But McConaughey is here to remind you that he is still indeed capable of being a very cool stoner dude, and also of taking the sort of risks that aren’t normally paid much mind during awards season.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Beach Bum , which features a supporting cast straight out of the wildest of Hollywood fever dreams:

THE BEACH BUM follows the hilarious misadventures of Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious rogue who always lives life by his own rules. Co-starring Snoop Dog, Zac Efron, and Isla Fisher, THE BEACH BUM is a refreshingly original and subversive new comedy from director Harmony Korine ( Kids, Spring Breakers ).

The Beach Bum hits theaters on March 22, 2019.