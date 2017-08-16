The Barrel House Adding a New Feature Today
Looking for a unique way to enjoy the Sioux Falls nightlife? Well the Barrel House on E. 54th Street just added a new patio section.
According to Argus Leader the new patio section will have fire pits, trees and 10 televisions. It will hold up to 150 people.
Construction on the new addition began back in May and to celebrate the event, The Barrel House is inviting people to come down and enjoy exceptional food excellent drinks and enjoy live acoustic music from the band Raine & Big Daddy.
Source: Argus Leader
