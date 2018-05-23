On Thursday, May 3 a tragic construction accident claimed the life of a 34-year-old husband and father. A partial wall collapsed in a trench where two men were working near Brewster Street and Bahnson Avenue in southeastern Sioux Falls. One of the men was able to escape, but Doug Olson was trapped. Rescuers freed Olson, but later passed away due to his injuries.

Olson leaves behind a wife, Lauren and 3-year-old daughter, Paityn. A few days after the accident, the family's basement flooded and insurance is only paying a small portion.

To help the family, The Barrel House at 4701 East 54th Street in Sioux Falls will be hosting a fundraiser on Monday, June 4. Twenty-five percent of sales from the day will be donated to Lauren and Paityn.

Every Monday, the Barrel House hosts a fundraiser for a chosen charity. According to a Facebook post, the Barrel House was the family's favorite restaurant.

See Also: