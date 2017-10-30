The Average Salary of a South Dakota Firefighter

After burning almost three weeks, the wildfires that devastated the Northern California and killed at least 42 people have been contained. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection a total of 8,176 fires have burned over 1 million acres.

Recently I found an article on Money Talks News that lists the average salary of what firefighters earn on average in every state. As you would imagine, California is near the top, coming in at number two with the average salary of $71,790.

As for South Dakota, we come in at #30 on the list with the average salary of $43,060 per year. Firefighters in Iowa earn less than that, pulling in $40,740 per year. And in Minnesota $34,770 per year.

