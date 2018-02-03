The Annual Downtown Burger Battle Winner Has Been Crowned

After over four weeks of various burgers made at seven different downtown Sioux Falls restaurants slugging it out, the annual Downtown Burger Battle is over. The taste tests have come to an end, the votes have been cast and a new champion has been crowned for 2018.

KSFY TV is reporting for the third consecutive year The Market has walked away with the title of having the best burger in downtown. Their "Harvester" burger brought home the burger crown for The Market the third year in a row in 2018 by winning the competition in three of five rating categories, which included patty, toppings, bun, presentation and customer service.

According to KSFY , this year's winning burger featured a freshly ground local Wagu patty topped with Chef Greg’s house-made bacon, Valley Side Ringneck Cheddar, garlic and parsley aioli and local greenhouse lettuce.

The Market won the title in 2017 with its "White Buffalo" burger, and in 2016 their "Market Charcuterie Burger" was chosen as the best burger in downtown.

Burger lovers helped cast a record number of votes this year with 3,317 burgers sold and votes cast according to KSFY , that's a 30 percent increase from 2017, when 2,470 burgers were sold with seven participating restaurants.

JL Beers, PAve, ODE to Food & Drinks, Tommy Jack's Pub and Wiley's Tavern were the other six downtown Sioux Falls restaurants to wage the burger war in 2018.

Look for the Downtown Burger Battle to return again in January of 2019. Until then, get downtown and sample all of the mouthwatering burgers downtown Sioux Falls restaurants have to offer.

Oh yeah, in case you didn't get a chance to try this year's winner yet, The Market says you can still lay your hands on "The Harvester" through the weekend.

Source: KSFY TV

