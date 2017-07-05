I think we've been guilty of it from time to time. Starting a 'collection' of something in the hopes that we can unload it someday and retire on the obscene profits that we make.

But as it turns out - to loosely paraphrase Steely Dan - the things we think are precious, others can't understand.

For me, and a lot of young boys, it was a baseball card collection. Buying pack after pack, pulling out the stick of gum, and searching for that elusive signature card or rookie card that would be worth six figures, 20 years from now.

To this day I have shoe boxes full of them, and still tell myself that if Bo Jackson hadn't gotten hurt AND if Mark McGwire hadn't starting juicing, I'd be sitting on a gold mine with each of their coveted rookie cards in my possession.

But like a lot of those collections, the sentimental value far outweighs the monetary value.

Getty Images

But it's not just baseball cards, The Street has a rundown of some collections that, at the time were the hottest fads, but sadly are now some of the most worthless out there.

I know this is going to hit close to home some of you:

Hummel figurines

Lladro statues

Thomas Kinkade paintings

Precious Moments figurines

Norman Rockwell plates

Beanie Babies

Hot Wheels cars

Happy Meal toys

Cabbage Patch Kids

Franklin Mint collectibles

Pogs

Some of these went for thousands of dollars back in the day, but now can be found for a few dollars, or even a few pennies, on the internet.

So how many of those 'collections' are currently occupying a drawer, box, closest, or shelf at your house?

See Also: