Thanksgiving Will Have Meaning Again: MST3K is Back

Finally, Thanksgiving this year will have some meaning. The AV Club reported today that the second season of the new Mystery Science Theater 3000 will premiere on Netflix on November 22, 2018. Oh, happy Turkey Day!

It'll be the 12 seasons overall for the show that stars puppets and a guy watching movies. Last year, Netflix picked up a fan-funded revival of the show spearheaded by creator Joel Hodgson. The Kickstarter funded production led to Netflix announcing last Thanksgiving that the show would be back for another season.

“Thirty years ago on Thanksgiving Day 1988 is when we premiered Mystery Science Theater 3000 in the Minneapolis market,” Hodgson told The AV Club. “We were competing with 60 Minutes for the same time slot, and I think history has shown which is the better show.”

Mystery Science Theater 3000 is a TV show that started on KTMA in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1988. It later moved to Comedy Central from 1991 through 1996, then it was on The Sci-Fi Channel from 1997 until 1999. Last year it made the jump to Netflix when Hodgson got an idea to use the current wave of remakes and reboots for good instead of evil.

It's a show about a man and two robot puppets that watch bad movies and make jokes while they do it. It is of course much more than that. It's a staggering creation of beautiful comedy genius. It's a sublime experience that rewards you for paying attention. It's funny without being a clean comedy or dirty comedy, it's not mean, it's just fun. It was produced in Minnesota by people from the region so it has a middle of the country sensibility; smart alack Midwesterners rolling their eyes.

It is, frankly, the greatest thing in the history of things. I've written about it a lot.

The new incarnation stars comedian Jonah Ray as the guy trapped in space watching movies with the robot puppets. Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt also star as the evil scientists subjecting Ray to the bad movies.

For much of its history, Thanksgiving has been a special day for the show. During its original run, there would often be Thanksgiving Day marathons of the show. In recent years, Hodgson has hosted the Turkey Day marathons online. The premiere date for the second Netflix season continues that tradition.

On Turkey Day 2018, I will be gathered around the TV, bringing the second generation of my family fully into this nerd-a-verse as my kids and I eat leftovers, watch, and laugh.