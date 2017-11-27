Cooking for holidays is hard work. A long time ago, I had heard that holiday cooking is 5 hours of work for 15 minutes of eating. If you found yourself with a refrigerator full of leftovers, get creative. Armed with my panini grill, I cleared the counter and pulled out the stacks of Tupperware containers and dug in. The resulting concoction could perhaps put me in contention for some kind of an award. At the very least, get a few folks to try their own version.

Roll up your sleeves and let’s get to work.

Grab a stack of flour tortillas. The bigger the better. Spread a nice base of mashed potatoes. Add your favorite cheese. Add some diced turkey. A couple of healthy dollops of cranberry sauce. A few spoons of dressing/stuffing. More cheese - of course,

Place in your panini grill or on a griddle and cook to crispy perfection.

Enjoy!

I would live to hear how you make some variations on this.

