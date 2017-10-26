Thank You For Not Smoking: Sioux Falls to Add No Smoking Signs

In the coming days, Sioux Falls residents are about to notice more and more public places throughout the city that will be designated as smoke-free zones.

KDLT News is reporting, that the public can expect to see "No Smoking" signs start to pop up in places like city buildings, event areas, and in parks.

It's all part of the city’s new smoke-free ordinance that was passed back in May. The city is attempting to encourage people not to smoke by regulating the use of tobacco products within 25 feet of the entrance to all city-owned buildings.

When it comes to city parks, KDLT News says the city is prohibiting the use of tobacco when children are present.

Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken, told KDLT News, “We are encouraged that over time and maybe with even continued efforts years down the road with strengthening our policies. We will also be able to enjoy that same decrease in disease and death in our community.”

Properties belonging to the city that are either leased or managed by third parties like the Washington Pavilion, Orpheum Theater, Canaries Stadium, etc. are also considered smoke free zones. However, a designated smoking area may be established on the property if it minimizes the public exposure to smoke.

Smokers should know this new smoke-free ordinance prohibits the use of any tobacco product, including e-cigarettes when activities for youth are taking place.

