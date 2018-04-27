Text Codes Used by Kids That Parents Need to Know

If you are a parent and have kids who are texting, you need to be aware of the secret code system they may be using. It's a method of communicating with someone without letting parents know what's being said.

If you know some of the common codes being used, you may be able to detect possible trouble. These codes I'm talking about are known as acronyms, abbreviations and short-hand.

Kids are incorporating these into their messages. Now, some of these codes are completely harmless, but others can be downright dangerous.

As a parent, I feel the need to at least be aware of how the technology is being used. I want to make sure the right choices are being made.

Here's a list of texting acronyms and abbreviations parents should be familiar with:

1. 9 or CD9: Parents are nearby

2. 99: Parents are gone

3. 143: I love you

4. 182: I hate you

5. 1174: Party meeting place

6. 53X: Sex

7. 2DAY: Today

8. 4EAE: For ever and ever

9. ADN: Any day now

10. ADR: What's your address

11. AFAIK: As far as I know

12. AFK: Away from keyboard

13. ASL: Age/sex/location

14. ATM: At the moment

15. CU46: See you for sex

16. DOC: Drug of choice

17. F2F or FTF: Face to face

18. FWB: Friends with benefits

19. GNOC: Get naked on camera

20. GYPO: Get your pants off

21. HMU: Hit me up

22. IMO: In my opinion

23. IRL: In real life

24. IWSN: I want sex now

25. LH6: Let's have sex

