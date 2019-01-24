Texas Man Gifts $1-Million to South Dakota Veterans Home

The estate of a Texas man, with no known ties to South Dakota, has gifted the veterans home in Hot Springs $1-million.

Eighty-five-year-old Arlyn Reinert died in April and willed his life savings to the Michael J. Fitzmaurice Veterans Home in Hot Springs. South Dakota

Governor Kristi Noem announced the gift Wednesday during her budget address to the State Legislature.

Noem said Reinert was a career Air Force veteran who lived a frugal life in Perryton, Texas.

Public probate documents show Reinert died at a nursing home in Perryton. He was never married and had no children.

According to KSFY News and the Associated Press, one of Reinert's acquaintances, veterans' service officer Dempsey Malaney, says he has no clue as to why Reinert chose to leave his estate to the veterans home in South Dakota.

Mr. Reinhert - THANK YOU for your generous gift and your service to this country. May you rest in peace.

Source: Associated Press, KSFY TV

