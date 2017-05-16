Tesla Returns to Sioux Falls in July

The guys in Tesla must have really enjoyed their time in Sioux Falls last month. They've announced a return to the city on July 27 - this time at The District .

Ticket sales will be brisk so get them early. They go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10:00 AM.

Tesla has has great success throughout their musical career including hits such as "Love Song," "Signs," "Heaven's Trail," and more. They are currently on tour with Poison and Def Leppard and played to a sold-out crowd at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in April.

Order you tickets online securely here .

The concert is Thursday, July 27 @ 9:00 PM

Early Access and Balcony opens at 7:00 PM / Floor Doors open at 8:00 PM

Ticket prices: Floor $45.00 / Balcony (w/ Early Entry) $55.00

Thanks for coming back, Tesla! We'll be ready.

