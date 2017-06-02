Terry Redlin Elementary Students Find Out It Pays to Have Perfect Attendance

Nineteen students from Terry Redlin Elementary in Sioux Falls are going to be able to peddle their way into summer vacation thanks to their attendance records.

KDLT News is reporting the students who had perfect attendance throughout the 2016-2017 school year were rewarded with brand new bicycles on Thursday (June 1).

The free bikes were part of the "ticket to success" incentive program that was created to improve attendance records throughout the year according to school officials.

Every Terry Redlin student who improved upon his or her attendance record was also recognized during the last day of school on Thursday.

According to the KDLT News report, one of the students who received a new bike plans to do something nice for his little cousin.

Vijay, a fifth grader at Terry Redlin Elementary, says he will "Probably give it to my little baby cousin because he wants to ride a bike and he only has training wheels and he can’t get a bike, cause his dad is not gonna get him one, so I’m just gonna give it to him."

Another Terry Redlin student plans to sell his bike and do something special with the money. He plans to donate all the cash he receives to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.

The new bikes were donated to the school courtesy of Wells Fargo .

Source: KDLT News

