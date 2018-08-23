Now I know why they call it the Dog Days of Summer! Terrace Park Aquatic Center will host a “dog–a–POOL–ooza." A day for you to bring your K-9 pet out to the pool for a day of fun in the sun and let them swim, dive and play with other four-legged friends.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 4, 2018, from 5:30 PM-7:00 PM.

According to Siouxfallspark.org , dogs will be required to bring their owners (no more than two dogs per owner), be current with their shots, be responsible for their dogs at ALL times, including cleaning up after their dogs and be ready to have a doggone good time!

Dog off-leash rules will apply to this event. No swimming by dog owners.

No registration required. FREE.

So let your dog cool their paws and have a pup-tacular time with annual "Swimming Gone to the Dogs" event on September 4.

See also :