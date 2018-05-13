TenHaken’s Dream Team Ready To Help Sioux Falls Mayor

When Paul TenHaken is sworn in as Mayor on Tuesday (May 15) he'll already have the momentum going along side his hand picked dream team to help guide the way.

“It’s time to get to work for the people of Sioux Falls,” said TenHaken. “The impact that these individuals have had on Sioux Falls is tremendous and I look forward to their counsel and engagement as I prepare to lead the city.”

The purpose of the collective is to advise and provide consultation toward TenHaken's 100 day plan for the city of Sioux Falls.

Erica Beck, former Economic Development Manager for City of Sioux Falls

John Beranek, leadership consultant and organizational trainer

Anne Hajek, State Representative (2013-2014), Minnehaha County Commissioner (2003-2011), City Council Member (1995-1998)

Gary Hanson, SD Public Utilities Commissioner (2002-present), Sioux Falls Mayor (1994-2002), City of Sioux Falls Commissioner of Utilities (1988-1994), State Senator (1982-1988)

Donn Hill, former Fire Chief for City of Sioux Falls (1997-2011)

Loren Koepsell, Augustana University professor

Dave Munson, Sioux Falls Mayor (2002-2010), State Senator (1997-2002), State Representative (1979-1996)

Jim Schmidt, Lincoln County Commissioner (1998-present), Sioux Empire Housing Partnership Executive Director

Jodi Schwan, former Chief of Staff to Mayor Dave Munson (2006-2010)

Goi Yol, community leader/independent consultant (present), Investment Advisor to Governor of Jonglei State, South Sudan (2013-2014), Commissioner of Akobo County/Executive Head of Local Government (2009-2013), Director of Special Programs, Office of President of South Sudan (2007-2009), Head of Office/Program Analyst, United Nations Development Programme (2006-2007)

TenHaken listed several directives he'll be addressing, such as communication and transparency, addressing crime and workforce issues. www.tenhakenformayor.com.

The installation ceremony for TenHaken and newly elected city council members is at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, (May 15) at the Carnegie Town Hall, 235 West Tenth Street. A reception will follow at the same location.

