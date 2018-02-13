Ten South Dakota Communites Win Recreation Grants

Ten communities in South Dakota won federal grants, awarded by Gov. Dennis Daugaard to improve recreation projects.

The $424,862 of Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) money will go to fund a number of small town park and recreation projects.

Aberdeen – Wylie Park Land of Oz playground development, $50,000

Blunt – City Park playground equipment replacement, $38,383

Box Elder – Community Park playground equipment replacement, $70,000

Colton –Redway Park playground equipment replacement, $15,935

Doland – City Park splash pad development, $59,120

Freeman – Lions Park playground equipment replacement, $30,000

Herried – Karl Deibert Park playground equipment replacement, $54,408

Sisseton – development of 2 baseball fields, $75,000

Tabor – Takota Park playground equipment replacement, $20,000

Viborg – Glood Park playground equipment replacement, $12,016

The LWCF is money that comes from the U.S. National Parks Service and is administered by the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks. In this program the fund provides 50 percent reimbursement for the projects.

“I commend these project sponsors for their strong commitment to improve their communities and make South Dakota a better place to live, work and play,” Gov. Daugaard said. “Their efforts will benefit future generations of South Dakotans.”