Tell Me This Doesn’t Sound like the Finger Jello Mom Used to Make

Remember when mom scolded you for playing with your food? Well, apparently, that's not the case anymore. One company, in particular, wants you to play with your food.

Kraft has come out with something called Jell-O Play that sounds a lot like the finger Jello my mom used to make during the summer when I was growing up.

If you've never heard of finger Jello, it's basically solidified Jello sliced in long, rectangular blocks that you can pick up and hold in your hand.

The coolest part of the whole thing was if the blocks were long enough, you could shake it and make it wiggle around like a snake and scare the girls.

Each container of Jell-O Play makes two batches of slime. All you have to do is add water. And Jell-O assures parents it washes away easily with soap and water.

