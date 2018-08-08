Teens Use Stun Gun to Stiff Sioux Falls Cabbie

An unusual set of circumstances led to a Sioux Falls cab driver not only assaulted, but also robbed.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened about 7:30 PM Monday as two teens were being transported from the east side of town to the Empire Mall.

“Once they got to the mall, apparently they didn’t have any cash. One of the suspects pulled out a stun gun and used it on the back of the cab driver’s neck. Right after that they reached over the seat, took his cell phone and took off running.”

Clemens adds that the cab driver was able to recover and chase after the teens. The two suspects split up with the victim catching one of the teens. The 14-year old used a fake name when questioned by officers and was charged with false impersonation.

Police are still searching for the other suspect who is believed to be responsible for the theft and assault portions of the incident.

