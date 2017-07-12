Thanks to social media Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says suspects in a construction site vandalism have been identified.

"We had several tips on the three teens that did damage to a construction site in the city. The posts that we had in social media spread out and really did their job. The tips came in! We have been able to identify the 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds. We are still working on finishing up the investigation. No charges yet. But, there will be some in the near future."

Clemens says the tips demonstrate the power of social media.

"Yes it really does! That's one of the reasons we are using it. We know that it spreads fast and it has good results."

Clemens says the male teens caused around $1,500 of damage on June 6th.

The construction site is located near 57th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

See Also: