Teen Sets Fire While in Custody in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy driving a stolen car rear-ended a police squad car in Sioux Falls before setting a fire while in the custody of social service workers.

The off-duty officer was stopped at a red light Wednesday night when a car with four or five occupants bumped his car from behind. When the officer got out to talk to the driver, the occupants scattered. The Argus Leader says officers caught up with the teen, brought him to the juvenile detention center where he was turned over to Lutheran Social Services.

Police say the teen used a lighter to burn several door signs and a door while in the custody of social services. Police say the boy was taken back to the detention center where prescription pills that did not belong to him where found in his backpack.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.