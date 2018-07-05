Teen Robbed at Sioux Falls ATM

A 16-year old had his money taken at gunpoint while using an ATM in Sioux Falls. According to police the suspect is still at large.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened on Wednesday night about 9:45 PM at a Wells Fargo ATM in the 3600 block of W. Avera Drive.

“Our victim was in his car and getting some cash. As he was finishing that transaction another car pulled up behind him. The victim says that a black man walked up to his car while he was still parked next to the ATM, pointed a gun at the victim and took his cash. The suspect ran back to his car and took off.”

In this situation, Clemens praised the victim for taking the correct steps to come out with no injuries and just his money taken.

“It’s tough to prevent something like this. There’s not really one thing that you can do. Just be aware of your surroundings. If you see something out of the ordinary, try to get yourself out of harm’s way and be a good witness so you can call police and report it to them.”

The suspect is described as wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a bandana covering his face, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and between 20-30 years old. Surveillance footage reveals that the suspect’s car is a silver four-door sedan.

