Teddy Bear Den Celebrity Night Out in Sioux Falls

Start off the New Year with a gift for the next generation.

The annual Celebrity Night Out to benefit the Teddy Bear Den in Sioux Falls will be held Friday, January 19th at CJ Callaway's.

Tickets are on sale now for $75 per person or a table of 10 for $750.

Doors open at 6:00 PM for you to enjoy live music from local favorite the Hegg Brothers. One-of-a-kind live and silent auction packages will have you bidding like Black Friday spending. You'll find some great deals at this event!

To find out more log on to teddybearden.org

