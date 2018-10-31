Teal Pumpkin Project Offers Trick-or-Treating Alternatives

Back when we were kids, the last thing on our minds at Halloween was food allergies. I know people had hay fever and other seasonal allergies, but the huge increase in children with food sensitivities over the last two decades is astounding.

I tend to believe that eventually, science will prove that many current, prevalent diseases and disorders are environmentally caused. But that is my opinion and I digress.

This Halloween, you may again see teal-colored pumpkins when you are out with your children trick-or-treating and this is a wonderful thing for children with food allergies. Teal pumpkins are a project of the Food Allergy and Research Education Foundation or FARE. They want to "raise awareness of food allergies and promote inclusion of all trick-or-treaters throughout the Halloween season."

When you see a teal pumpkin, make one, or even purchase one, ( Hyvee had some pretty neat ones ) and put it out on your porch, deck or doorstep, it signals that non-food treats are being offered to all trick-or-treaters.

Some great examples include: Bubbles, stickers, glow sticks, crayons, colored pencils, stencils, pirate eye patches, vampire fangs, animal masks, key chains, temporary tattoos, spider rings, and Halloween jewelry.

FARE's website has all the information and materials you need ( except for the teal pumpkin, that part is up to you ) to participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project **. If you're having a teal pumpkin Halloween, you can add your home to the interactive Sioux Falls participation map , so other families can find you.

