According to CNN affiliate, KATC former 'Teacher of the Year' Deyshia Hargrave was handcuffed and taken to the Abbeville, Louisiana jail.

Hargrave was attending a school board meeting and questioned why they were going to give the Superintendent a large pay raise when teachers hadn't received a raise in years.

After she spoke up at a school board meeting a school resource officer instructed her to leave the meeting. He then forced her to the ground where he handcuffed her.

Abbeville's city attorney has said they are not charging Hargrave with anything.

The school board ended up approving the raise for Superintendent Jerome Puyau, whose salary increased from $110,190 to $140,188.