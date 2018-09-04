Tea Pee Outhouse Races Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Somehow, it is all too fitting that the group sponsoring the 1st Annual Tea Pee 500 Outhouse Races , is the El Riad Shrine Hillbillies Outhouse #1! I can imagine this wacky event becoming a yearly fundraising ritual, with the emphasis on fun!

This inaugural outing ( if you will ), is happening on Saturday, September 22, at the Tea Athletic Complex in Tea. Check-in and registration begin at 10:00 AM and races kick off at 1:00 PM.

Admission is free, tons of parking, food, and beverages will be available, with all net proceeds benefitting the Shriners Hospitals for Children — Twin Cities , which has treated so many children from this area.

Outhouses must have a name, can only be human-powered, with four walls, a roof, doorway, and seat with at least 1 hole. Teams can be made up of 4 or 5 people and one person must ride in the outhouse during the race. There are three age divisions. You can push or pull the outhouse using anything but ropes and the devices must be secured to your outhouse.

Of course, there will be a pit stop midway through the race for a fire drill, during which each team member must run around the outhouse three times and then the rider has to switch places with one of the pushers or pullers!

These are but a few of the rules and regulations, so to see the complete list and get pre-registered , go to Tea Pee 500 Outhouse Races Rules and Regulations .

For more information see Tea Pee 500 Outhouse Races and their events page on Facebook .

