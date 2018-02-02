Tea Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Foot Chase

Sioux Falls Police says a Tea man faces drug charges following a traffic stop and foot pursuit at 14th and Minnesota Avenue.

"This vehicle ended up driving away from the officer for a couple of blocks. It wasn't really a pursuit. The driver was failing to stop. Once the vehicle did stop the driver ran from the scene. There was a foot pursuit by the officer. Ultimately he was caught about a block and half away. But during the time he was running it was very clear that he was throwing things out of his pants pocket," said Captain Loren McManus.

Things like drugs!

"When the officers went back and retraced the steps of the foot pursuit they found several items that were related to narcotics. Ultimately he was charged with possession of a controlled substance specifically meth, cocaine and marijuana."

McManus identified the man as 50-year-old Leroy Kyles.

