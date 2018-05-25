Tea-Ellis Road Reconstruction Project Moving into Phase Two

The second phase of the Tea-Ellis Road reconstruction project is now underway. Road-closure signs are now up between 22nd Street and 41st Street. The first phase closed the stretch of road between 26th Street and Lancaster Drive.

While construction is underway, a few of the the major intersections will remain open for traffic to go east and west. Once the project is completed the road will be widened from two lanes to four lanes with a center median.

The third phase of the project will close 12th Street to 22nd Street - meaning 12th Street to 41st Street will be completely blocked after that. That won't start for about another month, however. Ellis Road won't open back up until all three phases are done.

The engineer for the project, Joshua Peterson, said the weather has delayed things a bit but he's optimistic they'll be able to finish the project on time. The entire project isn't expected to be completed until sometime in early November.

