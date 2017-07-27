TBT: Remembering the Sioux Falls Canaries Last Championship 9 Years Ago

It was 2008 and the Sioux Falls Canaries were American Association Champions and everything on the field was all good!

Since then, the team hasn't experienced the same success, even finding last place in their division on a couple of occasions.

However, with this memory from the past, Canaries fans can relive a time when winning was the way and hopefully create those same memories sooner than later.

Here's a look back at the championship run for the Sioux Falls Canaries back in 2008.

