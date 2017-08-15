In light of Taylor Swift's victory in court this week regarding a groping incident, Sioux Falls Police say some victims of sexual violence are reluctant to report the crime.

"I think if you look probably nationwide there really is not much of a difference where you're at. Some people may come forward right away. Other people may be more reluctant to come forward," said Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"Some of the details may be embarrassing. That might be part of it. Others may not be comfortable with sharing the information. Some victims may be afraid of the suspects. What we find in Sioux Falls, almost always there is a connection between the victim and the suspect."

Clemens says it's important for the victims of sexual violence to share the information about the crime to authorities.

"The main thing we are looking for is hopefully a victim will report it soon. We're not here to judge. We're here to investigate crimes. Part of the sexual assault investigation is getting the details and sometimes that makes people uncomfortable. Once we have information on the crime we are able to get to the bottom of it."

According to the national crime victimization survey, it is estimated that less than half of sexual assault and rape cases are reported because the majority of victims know their perpetrators.

