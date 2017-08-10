Taylor Swift on Alleged Grope: ‘It Was a Very Long Grab’

Taylor Swift testified that former radio DJ David Mueller intentionally grabbed her butt beneath her skirt during a meet and greet photo in June 2013.

"It was a very long grab," she said in a Denver courtroom.

Mueller and Swift are both suing one another, him for false termination because he was fired by radio station KYGO in the aftermath, her for allegedly groping her. Several news reporters live-tweeted Swift's resolute testimony on Thursday (Aug. 10). Michael Konopasek of KDVR reports that Swift said , "I felt him grab onto my bare ass under my skirt."

When pressed about why she didn't report it immediately, Swift responded that she reported it at the first moment she had without fans around:

Additionally, Swift testified that she'd never experienced such an incident before and that after it is said to have occurred, she told Mueller "thank you for coming" in a monotone voice. "My eyes were to the floor. I couldn't make eye contact with either one of them [Mueller or his girlfriend]," tweets Amanda Zitzman, also with KDVR.

Claudia Rosenbaum of BuzzFeed news reports that Swift seemed annoyed by having to relive the incident and suggested that Mueller and his girlfriend may have been intoxicated. Several people tweeted that she said she was "completely sure" the alleged groping was done with intent.

As her mother did one day earlier (per BBC News ), Swift also said she didn't want people to know what happened, which is why she did not report the incident to police. The updates continue to come in realtime: