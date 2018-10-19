Taste of Sioux Falls to Support Sculpture Walk

You have to admit Sioux Falls has enjoyed top of the line talent from artists throughout the years of Sculpture Walk. And we're about to savor top culinary artists that will benefit this downtown feature.

The annual Taste of Sioux Falls will be held Thursday, November 2 at Hilton Garden Inn downtown. The night begins at 5:30 PM with Sioux Falls' best chefs coming together to show off their culinary art in the most tasteful event of the year.

Just how many of these restaurants have you been too lately? Well they will all be there for a night of flavorful surprises.

K Restaurant, Sanaa's, Plum's Cooking Company, the Vanguard team of Minerva's, Morrie's, Grille 26, CH Patisserie, Parker's Bistro, Carpenter Bar, Bread & Circus, Crave, Ode to Good Food, Holiday Inn, Coffea, Swamp Daddy's, Myer's Deli & More and the new R Wine Bar.

And we haven't left out the artistic talents of local brew masters. You will be able to sample the newest craft beers from Fernson, WoodGrain, Miner Brewing and Remedy.