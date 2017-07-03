Tasha Tries: The Patriotic Bing

As a Sioux City native, Twin Bings are one of my favorite chocolate delicacies. It's a regional favorite. That chocolatey, peanuty crunch along with the sweet cherry center. Yum!

Then this Summer, Palmer Candy Company (the people that make Twin Bing) announced a limited edition Patriotic Bing! It has 3 bings that are red, white, and blue. The flavors are cherry, vanilla, and blue raspberry respectively.

It was my Summer mission to get my hands on one!

And I finally did!

Have you tried one yet? What did you think?