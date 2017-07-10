Tasha Tries: Curling

Sioux Falls Curling is apparently a pretty big deal. There are leagues and everything!

Every other Sunday during the summer they host Open Curl/Learn to Curl events. So I figured I'd try it out.

I'm an avid watcher of the Olympics and always thought curling was interesting, but didn't really know much about it. Now, I'm basically an expert.

Just kidding. Instead of me trying to explain the terminology and the how to's of the sport I found this informational video.

Now, that we are all caught up on curling, let's talk about how awesome I am at it.

Just kidding, again. It was a little rough to start out. I was nervous about making a fool out of myself, but once I got over that, it was really fun.

Here is my second attempt at throwing.

There is a lot more to think about while throwing than I realized. You're basically in a lunge with teflon on the bottom of one of your feet on ice and you're trying to throw a 45 lb. rock towards a target. And the rock can be thrown with a curve so there's that. For the most part, I was just trying to not fall over.

About an hour later, I was getting the hang of it.

I'm a natural. Haha.

Also, fun fact. The winners always buy the losers a round at the bar. So I might join curling for the free booze. Because let's be honest, probably not gonna win a lot.

Check out some more of my curling fun!

For more information about Sioux Falls Curling check out their website here or their Facebook page here.

