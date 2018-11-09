Tasha Tries: Axe Throwing at JJ’s Axes and Ales

JJ's Axes and Ales is relatively new to Sioux Falls and offers two things that you wouldn't think would go together: beer and throwing axes. However, it is very safe and most importantly, it's fun!

I had the opportunity to throw some axes with Dylan and the fine folks at JJ's Axes and Ales a few weeks ago. I have to admit, I was pretty intimidated at first. I mean, it's an axe! However, I eventually got the hang of it. Of course, most of my good throws somehow didn't make it on camera. Funny how that happens! Once I got the hang of it, it was really addicting!

Once I got out of my head and didn't think about it so much, it was a lot of fun.

JJ's Axes and Ales is located at 4810 S. Western Ave. in the old JJ's Wine and Spirits. JJ's Wine and Spirits moved to a newer location on 57th Street.

If you want to throw some axes, it is $30 a person and that comes with an "axpert." Get it? Like an expert, but with axes! Walk-ins are welcome, but scheduling ahead of time is encouraged.

Due to minimal parking, if you take a Lyft or carpool, you get $5 off!

JJ's Axes and Ales has Ladies' Night every Wednesday. $5 off throwing axes for ladies and $1 off drinks for the guys.

There are also discounts for league members. Apparently, axe throwing is really gaining a lot of attention right now and leagues are huge! There has even been talk that it could be an Olympic sport!

Axe throwing would be a great company outing or family get together. Maybe even a holiday party idea! Or just because! It honestly was a lot of fun!

