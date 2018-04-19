Target’s Annual Car Seat Trade-in Event is Back!
Do you have an old car-seat at the house? Or maybe you need to upgrade to a new size? Well don't throw it away just yet. Target has announced their annual car seat trade-in event. Here is how it works:
Starting Sunday (April 22) bring in any unwanted car seats to any Target location and get a coupon for 20% off a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system or stroller from Target stores or Target.com.
Once you get to the store, bring your used car seat to the drop-off box near Guest Services, and a Target team member will give you your coupon. You will recieve one coupon per seat dropped off. The coupon is eligible through May 19.
The annual car sat trade-in event ends on May 5.
