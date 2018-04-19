Target’s Annual Car Seat Trade-in Event is Back!

Do you have an old car-seat at the house? Or maybe you need to upgrade to a new size? Well don't throw it away just yet. Target has announced their annual car seat trade-in event. Here is how it works:

Starting Sunday (April 22) bring in any unwanted car seats to any Target location and get a coupon for 20% off a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system or stroller from Target stores or Target.com .

Once you get to the store, bring your used car seat to the drop-off box near Guest Services, and a Target team member will give you your coupon. You will recieve one coupon per seat dropped off. The coupon is eligible through May 19.

The annual car sat trade-in event ends on May 5.

