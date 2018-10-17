22,000 Infant Carrier Seats Sold At Target Recalled

Check your cars for the Eddie Bauer First Adventure infant carriers because they have been recalled.

The Eddie Bauer fabric infant carriers were sold exclusively at Target stores. Goldbug has identified a hazard with buckles on the infant carriers that can break, thus posing a fall hazard to children.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carriers and contact Gold Inc. to receive replacement products of comparable value or a full refund. Consumers who purchased this recalled product should contact Gold Inc . to verify that the product is subject to this recall.

Once the product is verified consumers will receive replacement products of comparable value or a full refund. Consumers who purchased this recalled product can cut off and return both straps and tag with their name, address, and phone number to receive selected replacement products, free of charge.

This recall involves 22,000 Gold Inc.’s Eddie Bauer fabric infant carriers.