Target Latest Big Box Store to Offer Drive-Up Service

It appears as though 'Customer Service' is the buzz-phrase in retail these days. I say that because yet another box store - this time Target - has decided it's time to take customer service to the next level. They've made the decision to offer drive-up service.

Not all stores will be able to offer drive-up service right away, but the company hopes to roll it out to nearly a thousand locations by the end of the year. Their goal is any order placed on its mobile app will be ready for pick-up in less than two hours.

How it'll work is customers will go to the store, park in a designated area and an employee will bring your order out to your car. To start out, the service will only apply to any in-stock item at that particular store.

Target's biggest competitor, Walmart, already offers a similar drive-up service, but only for groceries and only at certain locations. Both stores already offer in-store pick-up. The drive-up service will be something completely new.

Source: Target

