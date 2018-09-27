Talent Open Mic Thursday at Augustana

I've been hooked on listening to people share their poetry ever since the first time I saw a slam poet take to a Texas stage.

I still remember the first slam poet I saw perform his name was Peter Nevland .

The way Peter worked with words and twisted them on the human tongue was magic, and he did it in a way I had never seen before

That was almost twenty years ago, and once I returned to South Dakota I watched people perform on HBO's Def Poetry Slam , or had to drive to Minneapolis to find more.

Not so long ago if you wanted poetry readings, slams, and open mics it usually meant a road trip.

Thankfully with a growing community of poets, and people putting in the work of putting events together we can now check them out locally.

An open mic night featuring poet, and musician Hannah Asfeldt is happening Thursday night at Augustana University.

On Thursday, September 27th from 7:00 pm till 9:00 pm take in an evening of people sharing their art from the mic.

Doors open at 6:45 pm and performances will take place at Augustana University.

For more information on the evening check out the event Facebook page.