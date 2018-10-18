Take Your Kids Trick-or-Treating at the Western Mall

Halloween is on a Wednesday this year, and in South Dakota in late October, it's anybody's best guess what the weather will be like for trick-or-treating.

Seriously, think about it, we have already received nearly 3 inches of snow in Sioux Falls before mid-October. By October 31st, it could either be sunny and 75, rainy and 34, or 18 degrees with a raging blizzard.

We typically ride a roller coaster of weather around this time of the year.

If you're concerned about taking your kids out that night because of the weather, or maybe because of all the spooks that seem to wander the streets on Halloween night, there is a place here in Sioux Falls where parents can feel safe letting their kids trick or treat, that place is the Western Mall.

KSFY TV is reporting that 25 different stores in the Western Mall are welcoming little ghosts and goblins to knock on their door Halloween night from 4:00 to 6:00 PM.

Your kiddos can enjoy trick-or-treating with the indoor businesses, then head outside to three businesses on the south side and finish with the strip mall on the east side.

According to KSFY , businesses will be handing out a variety of candy, along with providing alternative treats.

For instance, Kids 2 College Furniture will give out color-changing flashlights and bracelets, Reach Literacy will hand out books, and the Western Mall office plans to hand out play dough that night.

Here is the list of Western Mall businesses participating on Halloween:

Kids 2 College Furniture

Midwest Gold and Silver Coin Shop

Soul Massage

Prairie Berry

Howard Agency-Farmers Insurance

Reach Literacy

Carpet One

South Dakota Furniture Mart

Edward Jones

Hu Hot Mongolian Grill

West Mall 7 Theaters

Papa Murphy's

Case School of Music

Heidi's Decor & More

CPM Fitness

A&R Workshop

Spader Business Management

The Man Salon

Samp Law Offices

Try It Again

Bliss & Beauty

Eileen's Cookies

Electric Rainbow

Potbelly

Source: KSFY TV