Take a Ride on Rice Street Between Sioux Falls and Brandon

As the construction season nears conclusion, crews are working furiously on the changes to East Rice Street. It also includes the eventual link to Highway 100 in the process.

Going west the new surface first shifts to the north before looping back to the south.

This will be the intersection going north at Highway 100.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

We've turned around and headed back east and this is the entrance you see when entering the new Rice Street from Brandon. You can clearly see the shift to the south.

The look to the south shows that the stretch from Rice Street to Madison Street will soon be complete.

What was the hook up from Rice Street to Timberline Avenue is not there now. You do see the old surface running parallel to the north and the new railroad crossing is way off in the distance.

More changes are coming. Be ready next year for another phase of work.