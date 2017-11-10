The Sioux Falls Downtown Bus Station completed its $2 million dollar makeover last month and it's time for the grand opening celebration.

On Monday, November 13th at 11:00 AM Sioux Area Metro and the City of Sioux Falls will celebrate the reconstruction with free rides on all fixed routes all day.

Eleven transit routes are served by the Downtown Bus Depot, and Sioux Area Metro encourages people to come downtown and see the Depot improvements.

The reconstruction of the Downtown Bus Depot included a new canopy with an aluminum-framed central skylight to provide daylight and improve the waiting environment. Platform improvements provide for primary walking surfaces below the canopy area and incorporate features such as guided pathways for those with visual impairments, new bench seating, new bicycle storage racks and repair station, and refinished columns.

Grand reopening activities will also include comments from Mayor Mike Huether, a drawing for four 30-day bus passes, tours of the Depot and canopy area, and light refreshments.

The grand opening event will take place at the Depot located at 120 East 11th Street.