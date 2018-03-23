Your basic tortilla chips just got a huge upgrade because Taco Bell is about to come out with their own signature tortilla chip! The nation’s leading Mexican-inspired restaurant recently announced that it plans to sell hot sauce-flavored tortilla chips, inspired by their tiny flavor packets, in all grocery and convenient stores.

The flavors include classic, mild, and fire. According to CNBC, Marisa Thalberg, chief brand officer at Taco Bell said in a statement: "Our sauce packets are one of the brand's most unique aspects and were the natural choice for both the flavors and packaging of our tortilla chips."

Both Mild and Fire varieties to be available in 1-ounce, 3.5-ounce and 11-ounce packages. The Classic chips will come in 1-ounce, 3.5-ounce and 13-ounce bags. No prices have been announced. The chips will hit store shelves sometime in May.

See also: