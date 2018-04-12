Taco Bell Is Testing A French Toast Chalupa

It comes in a soft, fluffy chalupa shell coated in cinnamon. It's filled with scrambled eggs and bacon or sausage crumbles and is served with a side of syrup for dipping. Unfortunately if you want to get your hands on one you will have to drive to Dayton, Ohio because that is the only city its being tested in. But if it does do well it could expand nationwide. Will it go nationwide? Well Taco Bell's Nacho Fries started out as test items and look how well that took off!

The french toast chalupa is being priced at $2.49.Other items being tested are the Queso Quesarito in Alabama, Crispy Chicken Taco in Oklahoma and the Beefy Crunch Burrito in Tennessee.

Source: Thrillist

